Ex-law minister Abdul Matin Khasru on life support

Former law minister and current president of Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) Abdul Matin Khasru was put on life support at Combined Military Hospital (CMH) in Dhaka on Tuesday as his condition deteriorated, reports UNB.

His nephew Taslim khan, also a lawyer, confirmed the development to the media, asking everyone to pray for the quick recovery of his uncle.

Barrister Ruhul Kuddus Kajol, newly elected general secretary of SCBA said that Khasru was put on life support as his condition worsened due to low blood pressure.

Abdul Matin Khasru has been receiving treatment at the Combined Military Hospital in Dhaka since 16 March, the day he tested positive for Covid-19 from a sample taken the day before.