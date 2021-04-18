Ex-lawmaker Gazi MM Amzad Hossen Milon dies

Former lawmaker of Sirajganj-3 constituency and Tarash upazila Awami League(AL) president Gazi MM Amzad Hossen Milon died while undergoing treatment at a hospital in Sirajganj on Sunday morning, reports BSS.
He was 72.
Gazi MM Amzad Hossen Milon breathed his last at around 11:30 am at Enayetpur Khaja Yonus Ali Medical Hospital in Sirajganj, said Tarash upazila Chhatra League former president Anis Prodhan.
He left behind wife, two sons, two daughters and a host of relatives and well-wishers to mourn his death.
Valiant freedom fighter Amzad was born at village Magurabinod adjacent to Chalan Beel area in Tarash upazila on 11 November, 1949. His Father was poet MM Abdur Rahman Binodi and Mother Asiran Neesa.
He became Tarash upazila Chhatra League general secretary in 1969 and participated in the Liberation War in 1971.
After receiving training from Panighata camp in India, Gazi Amzad joined at Palashdanga Jubo Camp and became deputy commander in chief of the camp comprising 600 freedom fighters.
As an executive council member of the Awami League, Amzad also was commander of Tarash upazila command for three times.