Ex-lawmaker Gazi MM Amzad Hossen Milon dies

Former lawmaker of Sirajganj-3 constituency and Tarash upazila Awami League(AL) president Gazi MM Amzad Hossen Milon died while undergoing treatment at a hospital in Sirajganj on Sunday morning, reports BSS.

He was 72.

Gazi MM Amzad Hossen Milon breathed his last at around 11:30 am at Enayetpur Khaja Yonus Ali Medical Hospital in Sirajganj, said Tarash upazila Chhatra League former president Anis Prodhan.

He left behind wife, two sons, two daughters and a host of relatives and well-wishers to mourn his death.