No dialogue until govt accepts demand of caretaker govt, quits power: Fakhrul

BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir on Thursday said their party will not engage in any dialogue with Awami League until the party quits power and announces to hold the next polls under a caretaker government.

“We don’t want to participate in talks in any format until the government announces that the next election will be held under a neutral or caretaker government, whatever you call it. The government must announce this first and then quit power,” he said.

Otherwise, the BNP leader said there’s no question of any dialogue with the Awami League. Fakhrul made the remarks while talking to reporters after a meeting with the liaison committee of the 12-party alliance at the BNP Chairperson’s Gulshan office.