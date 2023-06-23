Election has become game for government: Fakhrul

Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir on Friday said the election in this country has become a game for the ruling party.

"The elections have never been fair under them (Awami League). No election will be fair under the government led by Sheikh Hasina" the secretary general added while addressing a rally in front of the Suvastu shopping mall at Shahjadpur area in Dhaka.

Jatiyatabadi Sramikdal organised the rally protesting price hike, unabated corruption and demanding resignation of government and the release of Khaleda Zia.