Election has become game for government: Fakhrul

Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir on Friday said the election in this country has become a game for the ruling party.
"The elections have never been fair under them (Awami League). No election will be fair under the government led by Sheikh Hasina" the secretary general added while addressing a rally in front of the Suvastu shopping mall at Shahjadpur area in Dhaka.
Jatiyatabadi Sramikdal organised the rally protesting price hike, unabated corruption and demanding resignation of government and the release of Khaleda Zia.
Mirza Fakhrul, who was present as the chief guest in the programme, said this government is not an elected one. [They] weren’t elected by the people. In 2018, they grabbed the power forcibly by stuffing ballot boxes at night, [the day before the Election Day].
Terming the incumbents as occupiers, BNP secretary general said they have been decimating the lives of countrymen by clinging the power forcefully. Workers are not getting just wages. The prices of rice, pulse, oil, salt and other necessary goods have been hiked unusually; working class people cannot afford to buy them.
The remarks of prime minister Sheikh Hasina are putting the country into the danger zone, Fakhrul claimed, referring that "After returning from America, the prime minister said America wants to oust her. [We] didn’t expect such statements from the prime minister. That means she knows the international community is no longer backing her, nor do the country’s people."
The secretary general said, "People want you to resign at this moment. The clear message [to the government] is: resign and hand over the power to the caretaker government, neutral government. Because there will be no more elections under Sheikh Hasina's government in this country. People of this country are confirmed about it."
A procession took place following the rally at around four in the evening. The procession was supposed to end at the Abul Hotel of Rampura.