Fakhrul calls AL govt ‘enemy of the people’

Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BN) on Friday demanded the withdrawal of the government’s decision to increase the price of soybean oil, alleging the move was taken to protect the interests of the ruling quarters, reports news agency UNB.

“After the meeting of the mill owners with the Commerce Secretary, the price of bottled soybean oil has been increased by Tk 38 per litre, and loose soybean oil by Tk 44 per litre. The government has revealed an extremely anti-mass policy through it,” said BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir.