Fakhrul calls AL govt ‘enemy of the people’

In a statement, he further said the current government has proved once again that it is “the enemy of the people” by raising the prices of soybean oil.
Stating that soybean oil is now the “golden deer”, the BNP leader also said the disappearance of soybean oil from the market on the eve of Eid-ul-Fitr and the hike in the prices of the edible oil are unprecedented incidents causing extreme public suffering.
The government has increased the price of soybean oil in the interest of its own people (ruling party leaders). The price of edible oil has not been increased in any of the neighbouring countries
Leader of the BNP, the de facto opposition, bemoaned that people have been subjected to serious harassment and the lower and middle income people are being forced to pay extra money for soybean oil “in connivance” with the ruling party-affiliated business syndicates.
“Soybean oil is a very important product as edible oil. It is an essential ingredient for cooking in every household. So the main goal (behind the hike in soybean oil prices) is to make billions of taka by controlling this daily essential product through the syndicates,” Fakhrul observed.
He also said people will go through serious ordeals as the edible oil price has now gone beyond their purchasing capacity.
He said the government has taken such a decision as it does not care about the interests of the people.
The BNP leader also said the government wants to keep the people captive by creating a frightening atmosphere through resorting to oppression and suppression.
“I strongly condemn this anti-people decision to increase the price of soybean oil and demand the immediate withdrawal of the decision,” he said.