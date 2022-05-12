Fakhrul says not EVM, BNP’s main focus on polls-time neutral govt

BNP's main focus is on ensuring the next national election under a non-party neutral government and not on the issue of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs), party secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir has said.

The BNP leader said, “The government has started playing a new trick on the election as they’re saying it will be held using the EVMs. We don’t understand EVM. We have one point that the current government has to step down handing over power to a neutral one."

Speaking at a bicycle rally on Thursday, the BNP leader also said the next election must be conducted under a new election commission to be constituted by a neutral government. “Until then, no election can be held in the country.”