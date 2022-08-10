BNP prepares ‘big showdown’ Thursday

BNP has planned a ‘massive showdown' through a public rally in the capital on Thursday in protest against the fresh fuel price hike and power crisis.

The party’s Dhaka south and north units have already taken necessary preparations to ensure a huge turnout of people at the rally from all wards of the capital to send out a message to the ruling party about its strength in carrying out a strong movement, top party leaders told UNB on Wednesday.

The rally is scheduled to begin at 2 pm in front of BNP’s Nayapaltan central office where senior leaders, including secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, will speak on the country’s current situation.

Talking to UNB, Dhaka South city unit BNP convenor Abdus Salam said they are expecting a huge gathering in the rally to protest the government’s unjustified decision to increase the fuel price while people are struggling to cope with skyrocketing prices of all essential commodities.