Female DU BCL leader beaten up by seniors seeks security

A female leader of Bangladesh Chattra League’s Ruqayyah Hall unit of Dhaka University (DU), who was assaulted by two senior leaders of her organisation, has sent a letter to the DU proctor seeking security for her life. The proctor has assured her of providing all cooperation.

The beating took place in the DU’s law faculty and the Bangabandhu Tower areas at midnight on 22 December last year.

Victim Falguni Das is a joint secretary general of BCL’s Ruqayyah Hall unit of DU while the accused are central BCL’s joint secretary Benazir Hossain and Shamsunnahar Hall unit’s general secretary Jiasmin Shanta.

Two accused leaders, however, said they simply ‘castigated’ Falguni for her ‘discourtesy’.

Following the incident, Falguni sent a letter to DU proctor AKM Golam Rabbani seeking security for her life.