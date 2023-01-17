HC issues stay order on cancellation of Hero Alam’s nomination for by-polls

The High Court (HC) today stayed the decision of the Election Commission to cancel the nomination papers of independent candidate Ashraful Hossain Alam, better known as "Hero Alam", for the upcoming by-election for Bogura-4 and Bogura-6 constituencies, reports UNB.

The court also issued a rule asking why the decision to cancel Hero Alam's nominations would not be declared illegal.

A High Court bench of justice M Khairuzzaman and justice Md Iqbal Karib passed the order following two separate writ petitions were filed by Hero Alam on Monday.