HC issues stay order on cancellation of Hero Alam’s nomination for by-polls

Prothom Alo English Desk

The High Court (HC) today stayed the decision of the Election Commission to cancel the nomination papers of independent candidate Ashraful Hossain Alam, better known as "Hero Alam", for the upcoming by-election for Bogura-4 and Bogura-6 constituencies, reports UNB.

The court also issued a rule asking why the decision to cancel Hero Alam's nominations would not be declared illegal.

A High Court bench of justice M Khairuzzaman and justice Md Iqbal Karib passed the order following two separate writ petitions were filed by Hero Alam on Monday.

Four people, including the chief election commissioner, election commission secretary, and district returning officer, were asked to reply to the rule.

Lawyer Md Yarul Islam who appeared for the writ petitioner said there is no bar for Hero Alam to contest in the polls following the directive of the High Court.

Earlier, Hero Alam collected papers for contesting the upcoming by-elections for Bogura-4 and Bogura-6 as an independent candidate, but the nominations were turned down by the Election Commission.

Deputy commissioner Saiful Islam said the nomination papers of eleven candidates, including Hero Alam's, were cancelled as the Election Commission found mismatched documents against their affidavits.

