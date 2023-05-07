BNP is making ‘outline’ of conspiracy to halt progress: Quader

Awami League (AL) General Secretary and road transport and bridges Minister Obaidul Quader on Saturday said BNP is not preparing for movement rather they are preparing outline of conspiracy to halt the country’s ongoing progress.
“BNP is holding secret meetings and discussion. Now they are saying that they will prepare a framework of movement. But this framework is of conspiracy not of movement,” he said.
He added, “This is not politics as BNP is hatching conspiracy to attack on the economic progress of the country.”
Quader said these while addressing a joint meeting of the party at its Bangabandhu Avenue central office in the city.
He held the meeting with presidents and general secretaries of the party’s Dhaka city north and south units and AL’s associate bodies.
The AL general secretary said under the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, the country’s economy made a turnaround despite the coronavirus pandemic.
Bangladesh is now an example to other countries and even the IMF has admitted this, he mentioned.
Today BNP chose the path of terrorism to destroy the economy, he said.
The minister said BNP doesn’t believe in elections.
Quader said if the Election Commission can ensure that BNP will go to power, only then the party will call the elections fair.
He said BNP’s movement has failed due to lack of engagement of people. BNP realised that there is no chance of winning in the next polls. That is why BNP is making efforts to make the election questionable and preparing the outline, he added.
The minister said the prime minister’s current overseas visit has taken Bangladesh to a new height.
“This is a historic visit. We know that many are jealous. BNP and those who doesn’t want Bangladesh’s progress have started spreading hatred over the visit of the PM,” he said.
He said, “Inevitably, the world crisis has impacts on our people’s life. If anyone evaluates this visit of the prime minister in that context, obviously it will be a historic one.”
Once World Bank (WB) withdrew from the Padma Bridge project accusing Bangladesh of corruptions but now this WB’s president invited prime minister Sheikh Hasina and accorded a reception.
