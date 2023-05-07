BNP is making ‘outline’ of conspiracy to halt progress: Quader

Awami League (AL) General Secretary and road transport and bridges Minister Obaidul Quader on Saturday said BNP is not preparing for movement rather they are preparing outline of conspiracy to halt the country’s ongoing progress.

“BNP is holding secret meetings and discussion. Now they are saying that they will prepare a framework of movement. But this framework is of conspiracy not of movement,” he said.

He added, “This is not politics as BNP is hatching conspiracy to attack on the economic progress of the country.”

Quader said these while addressing a joint meeting of the party at its Bangabandhu Avenue central office in the city.