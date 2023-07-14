Both parties rigid: Doubts persist over reaching an understanding

The political crisis concerning under which government the election will take place, has not cleared. There are no signs of either Awami League or BNP relenting from their respective positions. Quite to the contrary, during their rallies in Dhaka on Wednesday, they both announced their final positions. Political analysts say they are now at loggerheads over the election system.
BNP has taken up a one-point movement for the fall of the government. They maintain that they will remain steadfast in their stance against contesting in any election under Sheikh Hasina. In response, Awami League has announced a counter one-point stand. The ruling party contends that the election will certainly be held under Sheikh Hasina. The question that many are asking now is, have both the sides reached the point of no return?
Both sides, however, are unwilling to say that they have reached a point of no return. Speaking to Prothom Alo, BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir said. “This is not the time to speak of any point of no return. There is no place in politics for that.”
Awami League presidium member and agriculture minister Abdur Razzaque said almost the same. The told Prothom Alo, “I do not think that anyone has gone to the point of no return.”
So the question naturally arises, is there any scope for talks or dialogue between the two sides? Writer and researcher Mohiuddin Ahmed feels that there is only six months left for the election. At the moment, when it comes to negotiations and bargaining, both parties have reached a point of no return. He told Prothom Alo, though neither side has given any hint of shifting from their respective stands, they may eventually have to sit for talks.
BNP, however, has said that it has started the final phase of its movement. Party secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, speaking to Prothom Alo, said the government must now declare that the election will be held under a non-partisan government. Only then can talks be held with the present government over the forming of that government. If not, they will seek a solution to the crisis on the streets.
Awami League says it will not relent from its stand. Party leader Abdur Razzaque said they will not go outside of the constitution. They want BNP to announce that they will contest in the election under Sheikh Hasina. Only then can dialogue be held
Neither of the parties is now opposed to dialogue. But both the parties are inflexible about their respective terms and conditions for talks. They are still no agreeable to take up any compromises. Political observers say that both the parties are focused on displaying their clout on the street.
At a juncture when diplomats of the US and the European Union are in Dhaka on the issues of elections and human rights, BNP and Awami League in Wednesday held their respective party rallies at venues not far from each other. At the rallies, both sides said they would remain firm in their respective stands.
The election, however, is an important factor for both the parties. The two parties, from different perspectives, are embroiled in this struggled for power. Having stayed out of power for over 16 years, BNP is unwilling to leaving the election this time singlehandedly to Awami League.
Several senior leaders of BNP have said that the party has long been in hard times. This time public support has increased and a possibility has arisen of taking their movement to the final goal. BNP leaders feel that if they fail to utilise this chance and if Awami League once again manages to hold a one-sided election, then their party will face a deep crisis.
Awami League’s crisis is different. Several sources of the party have said after having remained in power for three consecutive years, they may face vengeance and retribution if they leave power. After all, BNP and other parties have been alleging that during its long stretch of rule, Awami League has taken up all sorts of repression and suppression of the opposition parties and dissenting voices. And so the party is having to take up a strategy to remain in power.
Given the thoughts and plans working in the minds of the two sides centering the issue of power, it is seen that both sides are striving to thwart each other on the streets.
It is hard to find instances in the history of Bangladesh where solutions have emerged through dialogue. After the government of General Ershad was overthrown in the face of mass uprising, parliamentary democracy was established. Since then only one time – in the 2001 elections the Awami League government at the time handed over power peacefully. In all the other elections, there has been a political stalemate or opposition.
In the past, the two major parties, BNP and Awami League, have held dialogue or talks at least three times, two of which had foreign mediation. But the dialogues were nor successful.
This time too, there has been a flurry of activity among the foreign diplomats with the election ahead. A team from the US has visited Bangladesh. A high-powered team of the European Union is in Dhaka. In the meantime, the US has declared its visa policy with restrictions.
In this backdrop, the media often reports that the foreign diplomats are more active in the Bangladesh election. BNP and Awami League blame each other for this predicament. Many political analysts feel that under pressure from foreign quarters, both parties may speak about discussions or dialogue. But they also have doubt as to whether either side would budge from their respective stands.
If the political parties fail to resolve the problem by means of dialogue, the politicians may lose control of the situation, political analysts feel. Awami League and BNP leaders too, during informal exchanges, have expressed such apprehensions.
Researcher Mohiuddin Ahmed feels that neither party is willing to relent at the moment as they apprehend this will expose their weaknesses. It is also difficult to say at this moment if either side will come forward for talks.