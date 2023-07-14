Both parties rigid: Doubts persist over reaching an understanding

The political crisis concerning under which government the election will take place, has not cleared. There are no signs of either Awami League or BNP relenting from their respective positions. Quite to the contrary, during their rallies in Dhaka on Wednesday, they both announced their final positions. Political analysts say they are now at loggerheads over the election system.

BNP has taken up a one-point movement for the fall of the government. They maintain that they will remain steadfast in their stance against contesting in any election under Sheikh Hasina. In response, Awami League has announced a counter one-point stand. The ruling party contends that the election will certainly be held under Sheikh Hasina. The question that many are asking now is, have both the sides reached the point of no return?

Both sides, however, are unwilling to say that they have reached a point of no return. Speaking to Prothom Alo, BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir said. “This is not the time to speak of any point of no return. There is no place in politics for that.”

Awami League presidium member and agriculture minister Abdur Razzaque said almost the same. The told Prothom Alo, “I do not think that anyone has gone to the point of no return.”