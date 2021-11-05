Fuel price hike to benefit “looters”: BNP

BNP senior leader Amir Khosru Mahmud Chowdhury on Friday alleged that fuel prices have been raised to benefit the "looters of the ruling party,” reports UNB.

“They (govt.) have raised the prices of diesel and kerosene which will push up the fares of bus and trucks, and the prices of everything, including all commodities,” he said.

Speaking at a human-chain programme, the BNP leader voiced concern that the farmers will be hit hard as their production costs will go up due to the diesel price hike.