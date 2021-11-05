Fuel price hike to benefit “looters”: BNP

"They (AL leaders) are indulging in plundering by hiking commodity prices, diesel prices and electricity tariffs repeatedly. Those involved directly in looting will benefit from increased fuel prices," he alleged.
Jatiyatabadi Textile Engineers' Association of Bangladesh arranged the programme in front of the Jatiya Press Club protesting the growing price hike of daily essentials.
Khorsu, a BNP standing committee member, said the diesel price has been increased by Tk 15 per litre and this money will be taken from the pockets of ordinary people.
He alleged that the government has been hiking the prices of all commodities and the tariffs of utility services one after another as it has no accountability to people. "They (AL leaders) are making money through plundering and siphoning it off abroad."
Khosru, a former commerce minister, said those who are responsible for controlling commodity prices are now looting public money. He said the government has repeatedly increased the power tariffs to make the pockets of ruling party men heavier who run the quick rental power plants.
"These power plants are getting money even without producing electricity as per a deal with the government. Not only that, the government has made such a law that no case can be filed in this connection."
The BNP leader said there is no alternative to waging a united movement to free the country from the grasp of Awami League.
On Wednesday, the government raised the prices of diesel and kerosene at the retail level. Bangladesh Petroleum Corporation (BPC) said the petroleum prices have been readjusted against the backdrop of the price hike of petroleum on the international market.
Meanwhile, the price of private operators' liquified petroleum gas (LPG) was also increased to Tk 1,313 per 12-kg container from Tk 1,259 with effect from Thursday (4 Nov) at the retail level.