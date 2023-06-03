BNP to keep records of plaintiffs, investigators of 'fictitious' cases

Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) will start collecting information of plaintiffs, investigators, officers-in-charge of concerned police stations and senior police officers of district and metropolitan cities in connection with fictitious cases filed implicating party leaders and activists.

In this regard, the BNP central office has sent letters to presidents and secretaries of all districts and metropolitan city units of the party.

A cell of BNP central office has been keeping records of fictitious cases, accused and arrested leaders and activists across the country till date.

Party sources said, the US has announced a new visa policy to ensure the next parliamentary election in Bangladesh is free and fair. In the new political context, BNP has decided to collect information of concerned police officers in connection with enforced disappearances and false and fictitious cases. This initiative has been named 'BNPinfo cell.'