BNP to keep records of plaintiffs, investigators of 'fictitious' cases

Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) will start collecting information of plaintiffs, investigators, officers-in-charge of concerned police stations and senior police officers of district and metropolitan cities in connection with fictitious cases filed implicating party leaders and activists.
In this regard, the BNP central office has sent letters to presidents and secretaries of all districts and metropolitan city units of the party.
A cell of BNP central office has been keeping records of fictitious cases, accused and arrested leaders and activists across the country till date.
Party sources said, the US has announced a new visa policy to ensure the next parliamentary election in Bangladesh is free and fair. In the new political context, BNP has decided to collect information of concerned police officers in connection with enforced disappearances and false and fictitious cases. This initiative has been named 'BNPinfo cell.'
On 18 May, the letter was sent to district leaders of the party. The letter had BNP senior joint secretary general Ruhul Kabir Rizvi as its sender.
According to the letter, "A cell has been constituted for collecting necessary information of plaintiffs, investigators, officers-in-charge of concerned police stations and senior police officers of district and metropolitan cities in connection with fictitious cases filed implicating party leaders and activists. The information mentioned below are necessary to properly carry out the activities of the cell."
Information of four categories of officers have been sought in the letter. First, names and addresses of concerned OCs have been sought when false and fictitious cases are filed on charges of killing and enforced disappearances.
Next, Information of concerned circle assistant police supers, additional police supers and police supers and the names and addresses of investigation officers of 'false and fictitious' cases have been sought.
In the letter, Salahuddin Khan has been nominated as 'contact person' for monitoring the activities. He is a retired police officer and now is a central committee member of Jatiyatabadi Krishak Dal and senior vice president of Pabna's Shatia upazila BNP unit.
BNP central office sources said a cell was formed for keeping records of cases and information under the central office when the number of cases and arrests jumped in 2014.
Salahuddin worked in this cell as an officer for keeping records of cases and information.
According to this cell, there are 1,11,658 cases filed against BNP leaders and activists across the country. A new cell 'BNPinfo cell' has been formed ahead of the next parliamentary election.
Speaking to Prothom Alo about the matter, BNP standing committee member Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury said, "We are announcing this in our meetings and rallies. We are asking our leaders and activists to take photos and make videos and upload those in Facebook first if there are any incidents of attacks and beatings. Send those to us and we will send them to the right place."
*This story, originally published in the online edition of Prothom Alo, has been rewritten in English by Rabiul Islam.