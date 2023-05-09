Govt starts ‘old game’ to clear election field: BNP

BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir on Tuesday said the government has once again started the ‘old game’ of arresting and harassing BNP leaders and activists to clear the field before the next general election.

“The way they completely controlled the 2014 and 2018 elections and took the results in their favour, today they have again started the same process what we say rigging process to completely eliminate the opposition from the field,” he said.

He made these remarks during a press conference at BNP Chairperson’s Gulshan office where he highlighted the false cases and arrests of BNP leaders and activists across the country.

“You can remember they started the process in 2018 just after announcement of the election schedule but this time they have stated this much ahead of the polls by filing false cases and terrorismto completely remove the opposition leaders and activists from the field,” he said.

Fakhrul said the unelected government which has been in power without people’s mandate is working to remove the opposition from the field of election and coming back to power again.