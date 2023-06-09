No election without neutral govt: Mirza Fakhrul

Alleging that the government has once again initiated an election game, BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir has said there will be no election in the country unless it is conducted under a non-partisan caretaker government.

He made the remarks while addressing a rally in front of the BNP headquarters in the capital’s Nayapaltan area on Friday. Jatiyatabadi Sramik Dal, the labour wing of the BNP, called the rally protesting the commodity price hikes and ongoing load shedding situation.