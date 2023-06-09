No election without neutral govt: Mirza Fakhrul

Alleging that the government has once again initiated an election game, BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir has said there will be no election in the country unless it is conducted under a non-partisan caretaker government.
He made the remarks while addressing a rally in front of the BNP headquarters in the capital’s Nayapaltan area on Friday. Jatiyatabadi Sramik Dal, the labour wing of the BNP, called the rally protesting the commodity price hikes and ongoing load shedding situation.
The BNP secretary general revisited the election-time memories in 2014 and 2018 and alleged that the people could not cast their votes in the polls.
“With another election ahead, the Awami League government has once again started the election game. We need a free and fair election; a system for a fair election under a non-partisan government,” he said.
Noting that the nation is united in the demand for a neutral government, Mirza Fakhrul said, “No election will take place in this country unless it is under a non-partisan caretaker government.”
He demanded that the government dissolve the parliament, step down and hand over the power to a neutral caretaker government.
At the same time, he demanded a new election commission, saying “The election must be held under a new election commission. There is no alternative to it.”
The ruling party forcibly seized power for 14 years and deliberately deprived the public of their rights, he added.
Sramik Dal president Anwar Hossain presided over the rally while senior leaders of BNP and its associate organisations were present.