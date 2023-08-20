Four-sided preparations for polls begin: EC Rasheda Sultana

She further said they are still hopeful that opposition Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) will take part in the next parliament election.

Rasheda Sultana said a draft list of polling centres has been prepared. Now work on polling centres and polling officials is underway. Thousands of people who will work as presiding officers, assistant presiding officers and polling officials, will have to undergo training. The trainers plan to begin the training in September-October. Training of the polling officials will start after the announcement of the polls schedule, she added.

Rasheda Sultana said they have conducted many elections and have not felt any pressure. People from outside might think there is a pressure on the EC. Actually, the EC is not under any pressure from any side.