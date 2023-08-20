Four-sided preparations for polls begin: EC Rasheda Sultana

The election commission has started taking four-sided preparations for the upcoming 12th parliament election, said election commissioner Rasheda Sultana on Sunday.
"The type of work that needs to be done has started. A guideline for the polling officials is being prepared. This will be presented in the meeting of the commission tomorrow, Monday," she said while speaking to newspersons at her Nirbachan Bhaban office in the capital's Agargaon.
She further said they are still hopeful that opposition Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) will take part in the next parliament election.
Rasheda Sultana said a draft list of polling centres has been prepared. Now work on polling centres and polling officials is underway. Thousands of people who will work as presiding officers, assistant presiding officers and polling officials, will have to undergo training. The trainers plan to begin the training in September-October. Training of the polling officials will start after the announcement of the polls schedule, she added.
Rasheda Sultana said they have conducted many elections and have not felt any pressure. People from outside might think there is a pressure on the EC. Actually, the EC is not under any pressure from any side.
The election commissioner also said the commission has nothing to do about political tension. They believe this will somehow calm down. They will try continuously to conduct a fair and credible election.
In response to another question, Rasheda Sultana said they still believe BNP will take part in the election. It is tough to predict about the political strategies and movement of a party even on the previous day of voting.
How they are approaching this, their reasons of the work they are doing and what they are thinking - all of this is their matter.
But the commission is hopeful. It believes BNP will join the polls, she added.