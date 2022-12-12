Fakhrul-Abbas, 222 others denied bail

Earlier on Sunday, a bail petition was filed with the court for release of 224 BNP leaders and activists, including Mirza Fakhrul and Mirza Abbas. But the CMM court on Monday turned down their bail plea after the hearing of both parties.

BNP leaders Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir and Mirza Abbas were detained from their residences on Thursday night.

The next day they were shown arrested in a case filed for planning and instigating attack on police in Dhaka’s Naya Paltan on Wednesday. Later, they were sent to jail.