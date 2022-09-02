Jubo Dal activist Shaon murder: Case filed against unidentified persons, BNP blamed in FIR

A murder case has been filed over the death of Jubo Dal activist Shaon Pradhan, who died during a clash between the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) and the police in Narayanganj on Thursday.

Shaon’s elder brother Milon filed the case against unidentified persons at Narayanganj Model police station at around 2:00am on Friday.

Additional police super (crime) in Narayanganj, Amir Khosru, confirmed this to Prothom Alo.