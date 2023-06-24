BNP's politics full of jealousy, double standard: Quader

BSS

Awami League general secretary Obaidul Quader today the government has not kept BNP chairperson Khaleda Zia confined rather she is serving jail sentence in court verdict.

"BNP's politics is full of jealousy and double standard. Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina showed generosity by keeping her sentence suspended through executive order and allowed her to stay at home," he said.

He added: "BNP should have been grateful to Sheikh Hasina for her generosity, but they are showing their ungratefulness."

Quader, also road transport and bridges minister, said these in a statement condemning and protesting BNP leaders and including its secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir's comments over the matter.