Many BNP leaders are secretly getting ready for polls: Quader

Quader, also the road transport and bridges minister, said BNP leaders know that they will be defeated in the next general elections and that is why they want to make the polls questionable.

"BNP recruits lobbyists spending huge money. Where do they get so much money?" he questioned.

The road transport and bridges minister said the elections of Bangladesh could not be prevented with anyone's visa policy and sanctions.

"We do not interfere with anyone. We do not want interference of any foreign country in our elections. We are going to hold the elections as per law. Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will remain the head of the government during the elections," he said.

"Which country's parliament is dissolved before the elections? Why will we do it in Bangladesh? Parliament will be dissolved after the elections. We have a constitution. We will conduct everything in line with the constitution. We do not follow anyone's advice. You can send election observers to see how the polls are held," he added.