BNP rally must be held in Dhaka on 10 Dec: Mirza Fakhrul

Mirza Fakhrul came up with these remarks at a hotel in the capital's Gulshan on Tuesday evening. Leaders from different political parties, intellectuals, civil society, professionals and diplomats were present on this occasion.
The BNP leader said when the people have begun gathering together spontaneously to realise their demand, the prime minister (Sheikh Hasina) has started hatching another heinous conspiracy to foil the movement.
He said, "We have read in the newspapers and learned through different sources that 200 buses have been kept ready to set on fire. We have received this news from some unverified sources. We have already gotten some indications. They (AL) will unleash terrorism deploying some miscreants named as Chattra League and Jubo League at each ward and thana."
"That is the reason why we want to let the civil society, intellectuals, political parties and diplomats know through this seminar that the government has started playing its old game, '' the leader further said.
The party’s standing committee member Khandaker Mosharraf Hossain said the fresh programmes will be announced on 10 December to oust the government. However, they may launch an attack once and for all but this time they will not be able to stop the BNP.
Another BNP standing committee member Abdul Moeen Khan said, "The government is using the law enforcement agencies so that we cannot hold the rally. However, we have already overcome the fear. It is our constitutional right. No matter whatever the government does, we will hold our rally."