Politics

BNP rally must be held in Dhaka on 10 Dec: Mirza Fakhrul

Staff Correspondent
Dhaka
BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir speaks at a rally organised by Jubo Dal on its 44th founding anniversary on 27 October 2022Suvra Kanti Das

BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir on Tuesday requested the leaders and activists of the party not to keep any hesitation in mind over the rally in Dhaka.  

The rally must be held in Dhaka on 10 December and people will take to the street more strongly with the fresh programmes to be announced from the rally, the BNP leader said adding they will work to establish a pro-people government.   

Mirza Fakhrul came up with these remarks at a hotel in the capital's Gulshan on Tuesday evening. Leaders from different political parties, intellectuals, civil society, professionals and diplomats were present on this occasion.   

The BNP leader said when the people have begun gathering together spontaneously to realise their demand, the prime minister (Sheikh Hasina) has started hatching another heinous conspiracy to foil the movement. 

He said, "We have read in the newspapers and learned through different sources that 200 buses have been kept ready to set on fire. We have received this news from some unverified sources. We have already gotten some indications. They (AL) will unleash terrorism deploying some miscreants named as Chattra League and Jubo League at each ward and thana."

"That is the reason why we want to let the civil society, intellectuals, political parties and diplomats know through this seminar that the government has started playing its old game, '' the leader further said.  

The party’s standing committee member Khandaker Mosharraf Hossain said the fresh programmes will be announced on 10 December to oust the government. However, they may launch an attack once and for all but this time they will not be able to stop the BNP. 

Another BNP standing committee member Abdul Moeen Khan said, "The government is using the law enforcement agencies so that we cannot hold the rally. However, we have already overcome the fear. It is our constitutional right. No matter whatever the government does, we will hold our rally."    

Read more from Politics
Post Comment