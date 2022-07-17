AL wants competitive elections: Quader

Awami League general secretary and road transport and bridges minister Obaidul Quader today said the AL does not want uncontested elections, it wants competitive ones instead with participation of all political parties.

“The Awami League never wants to score goals on an empty field. We want all political parties to join elections,” he told reporters after joining a view-exchange meeting with the staff of Bangladesh Road Transport Corporation (BRTC) at its head office here.

Quader said the Election Commission (EC) started holding dialogues with the registered political parties from today, which will continue till 31 July next.

A 10-member delegation of the ruling Awami League will join the EC’s dialogue on 31 July, he said.