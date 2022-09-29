BNP will continue movement till next election

BNP will continue its ongoing movement protesting price hike of fuel and essential commodities and the killing of its leaders and activists. The party on Wednesday announced fresh mass rallies in the divisional towns while the BNP’s rallies in 16 places in Dhaka city continue.

The three-month mass rallies will end through a programme in Dhaka city on 22 December.

The party will also chalk out simultaneous movements along with opposition parties declaring a framework on ‘the constitutional and administrative reforms of the state’. Sources from BNP said the party would start holding second-phase dialogues with political parties in October to this end. They will fix the strategy of the simultaneous movement later and announce fresh programmes demanding the next election to be held under a neutral government. The party aims to continue the movement till the next general election.