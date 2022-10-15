Politics

Gaibandha-5 by-poll

Party to decide whether we will take part in re-election: JaPa candidate AHM Golam Shahid

Four out of five candidates contested in the Gaibandha-5 (Saghata-Phulchari) constituency by-election boycotted the election by noon on the election day (Wednesday). Following this the election commission (EC) postponed voting in 44 centres. The ultimate postponement of the election at the constituency being unable to handle the situation became a matter of widespread discussion. Jatiya Party (JaPa) candidate AHM Golam Shahid discussed with Prothom Alo the election situation. Prothom Alo’s Gaibandha correspondent Shahabul Shahin took the interview.

Awami League candidate said the by-election was fair. Do you think so?

How was the election fair? Out of total 145 centres my agents from more than 100 centres were kicked out. The ruling party workers-supporters wearing t-shirts bearing the boat symbol cast votes for their preferred candidate after taking the voters’ fingerprints. Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) saw the matter on CCTV camera. Due to this, the election commission (EC) ordered from Dhaka to suspend the polling.

AL candidate alleged you conspired to postpone the centre. What is your say?

The allegation is not right. EC saw through the CCTV camera that the election situation went beyond its control. So, they initially postponed the voting and later instructed to stop the election. This is true as daylight.

You do not know the people who took control of polling centres. How do you say then that they were activists of Awami League?

Awami League activists-supporters had been campaigning for 15 days by wearing t-shirts bearing the boat symbol. They took control of the centres on the voting day and voted on boat. Moreover, who were left after agents of four other candidates kicked out? It is understood that they were at the centres. They did all the irregularities.

AL candidate in a press conference said that JaPa candidate conspired by supplying t-shirts bearing the boat mark. What is your comment?

Why should I provide t-shirts through conspiracy? Since the beginning of the election, those who wore t-shirts while processions, meetings, and campaigning; considering all those it becomes clear who the t-shirt wearers were. This has been spread on social media, Facebook, as well.

What was the role of administration following the chaos during the voting day?

The administration remained silent. They did not cooperate. We did not get any remedy even after asking for it. Apart from this, the complaints have been made to the returning officer, police and magistrate. I did not get any remedy from them either. They just said, “We are looking into it.”

It is alleged, having anticipated the defeat and observing the mass wave in favour of boat, you boycotted the election. What do you say?

This is out of question. They (Awami League) did not leave the atmosphere proper for election. EC promised us the election will be fair and CC camera will be installed at each booth. They will take instant measure observing the footages. We saw chaos, irregularity, taking votes by force, controlling the booths since the beginning; then we discussed among ourselves (the candidates) and boycotted the election together at noon.

What is your view about the decision of EC postponing the election?

We applaud the EC for its decision to close the by-elections. Those who influenced the election in favour of one candidate, due to which the election was cancelled; because of this we, who have suffered, including the candidates, should be held responsible and legal action should be taken in this regard.

How hopeful are you that the re-election will be fair and peaceful?

We are not optimistic at all. In this environment I am not optimistic that the elections will be fair under the party government. It is up to the party to decide whether to take part in the re-election or not. We will discuss with the leaders and workers and take a decision on this.

