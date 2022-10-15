Party to decide whether we will take part in re-election: JaPa candidate AHM Golam Shahid

It is alleged, having anticipated the defeat and observing the mass wave in favour of boat, you boycotted the election. What do you say?

This is out of question. They (Awami League) did not leave the atmosphere proper for election. EC promised us the election will be fair and CC camera will be installed at each booth. They will take instant measure observing the footages. We saw chaos, irregularity, taking votes by force, controlling the booths since the beginning; then we discussed among ourselves (the candidates) and boycotted the election together at noon.