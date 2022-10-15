Party to decide whether we will take part in re-election: JaPa candidate AHM Golam Shahid

AL candidate alleged you conspired to postpone the centre. What is your say?
The allegation is not right. EC saw through the CCTV camera that the election situation went beyond its control. So, they initially postponed the voting and later instructed to stop the election. This is true as daylight.
You do not know the people who took control of polling centres. How do you say then that they were activists of Awami League?
Awami League activists-supporters had been campaigning for 15 days by wearing t-shirts bearing the boat symbol. They took control of the centres on the voting day and voted on boat. Moreover, who were left after agents of four other candidates kicked out? It is understood that they were at the centres. They did all the irregularities.
AL candidate in a press conference said that JaPa candidate conspired by supplying t-shirts bearing the boat mark. What is your comment?
Why should I provide t-shirts through conspiracy? Since the beginning of the election, those who wore t-shirts while processions, meetings, and campaigning; considering all those it becomes clear who the t-shirt wearers were. This has been spread on social media, Facebook, as well.
What was the role of administration following the chaos during the voting day?
The administration remained silent. They did not cooperate. We did not get any remedy even after asking for it. Apart from this, the complaints have been made to the returning officer, police and magistrate. I did not get any remedy from them either. They just said, “We are looking into it.”
It is alleged, having anticipated the defeat and observing the mass wave in favour of boat, you boycotted the election. What do you say?
This is out of question. They (Awami League) did not leave the atmosphere proper for election. EC promised us the election will be fair and CC camera will be installed at each booth. They will take instant measure observing the footages. We saw chaos, irregularity, taking votes by force, controlling the booths since the beginning; then we discussed among ourselves (the candidates) and boycotted the election together at noon.
What is your view about the decision of EC postponing the election?
We applaud the EC for its decision to close the by-elections. Those who influenced the election in favour of one candidate, due to which the election was cancelled; because of this we, who have suffered, including the candidates, should be held responsible and legal action should be taken in this regard.
How hopeful are you that the re-election will be fair and peaceful?
We are not optimistic at all. In this environment I am not optimistic that the elections will be fair under the party government. It is up to the party to decide whether to take part in the re-election or not. We will discuss with the leaders and workers and take a decision on this.