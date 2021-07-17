GM Quader demands probe into Covid management costs

Jatiya Party chairman GM Quader, also deputy opposition leader in parliament, on Saturday demanded an investigation into the allegation of 'unusual expenditures' in coronavirus vaccine procurement, inoculation, and the Covid testing processes.

He cited experts who labeled he health ministry's expenditures as ‘unusual’, UNB reports.

In a statement, Quader said, "It is urgent to find out whether there's any corruption in buying and administering the vaccines as well as in the funds for conducting corona tests."