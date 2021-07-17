GM Quader demands probe into Covid management costs

Referring to media reports, he said a single dose of vaccine was procured at Tk 500 while Tk 2,500 is being spent on its administration. "In total, Tk 3,000 is being spent on the application of each dose of the vaccines, which the experts are saying is unacceptable."
GM Quader, said a study conducted by the health ministry in May found that the government was spending on an average Tk 128 thousand (Tk 1.28 lakh) on treatment for each of the Covid-19 patients.
"But the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) in a notice, published in different media on 9 July, said the government has spent Tk 200 thousand (Tk 2 lakh) per patient. With such information, experts smell corruption (in the treatment process)," he observed.
Quader also said the DGHS in a press release on 9 July said a total of 656,871 people underwent Covid tests as of 8 July and the government spent Tk 19.52 billion (Tk 1,952 crore) in this regard.
On the other hand, GM Quader said the DGHS in its regular press statement said 50,49,203 corona tests had been conducted till 9 July under the government management.
"So, there's a clear inconsistency of around 1,500,000 tests. But the health ministry is not responding to media reports and experts' opinions on the matter,” Quader alleged, demanding that the government look into the matter and find out whether there's any corruption.