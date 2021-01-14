GM Quader tests positive for Covid-19

Jatiya Party chairman GM Quader has tested positive for coronavirus disease, Covid-19, but he has no complications, reports news agency UNB.

GM Quader, also the deputy opposition leader in parliament, has been in isolation at his Uttara residence in the capital as per his physician’s advice, said a party press release on Thursday.

It said the Jatiya Party chief is doing well and healthy. “He’s taking medicines and normal diet as per the doctor's advice.”

He has no negative symptoms.

GM Quader received a positive corona test report on Tuesday night.

He urged all to pray for his speedy recovery.