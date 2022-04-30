Government involved in the forced disappearances: Fakhrul

BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir on Saturday alleged that the government itself is involved in the incidents of forced disappearances, including the case of BNP leader Ilias Ali, reports UNB.

He made this remark while talking to the newspersons after visiting the house of missing BNP leader Ilias Ali in the city’s Banani area.

He said that the government has not taken any initiative to trace the victims of enforced disappearance because of its own involvement in these incidents.

“The situation would have been different had the government taken any initiative to find the people who were subjected to enforced disappearance. But no such effort of the government was seen since it is involved (in these incidents),” Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir said.