Govt appointed lobbyist to justify repression on people: Fakhrul

He said, "You are hiking the prices of essentials. The prime minister said no more subsidies will be given. Actually, you don't need to subsidise if you stop stealing and looting."
Mirza Fakhrul said, "We are noticing that there are long lines for buying commodities at fair price from Trading Corporation Bangladesh (TCB). Middle income people are also going to purchase the commodities from the queue. Price of gas is being raised twice to thrice. Power tariff is also being raised. Water tariff is also being hiked. The reason is this government has turned the administration into a heaven of corruption."