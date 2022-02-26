Politics

Govt appointed lobbyist to justify repression on people: Fakhrul

Special Correspondent
Dhaka
BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul islam Alamgir addresses a rally protesting against the price hike of oil, gas, power and water at the National Press Club on Saturday afternoon.Prothom Alo

BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir has alleged the government has appointed a lobbyist firm with the public money to justify its repressions, enforced disappearances and killings in the country.

The opposition party leader made the remark at a rally protesting against the price hike of oil, gas, power and water at the National Press Club on Saturday afternoon.

"I have seen in the newspaper that they have (government) appointed a lobbyist to remove sanctions imposed by the United States in exchange of paying USD 20,000 per month. You (government) have delivered many long lectures over the days [over the sanction]. But Why are you appointing lobbyist now, what is the reason behind?" Mirza Fakhrul asked.

The BNP secretary general claimed no positive result will come out by appointing the lobbyist.

Speaking as the chief guest, Mirza Fakhrul criticised the government for the price hike of essentials.

He said, "You are hiking the prices of essentials. The prime minister said no more subsidies will be given. Actually, you don't need to subsidise if you stop stealing and looting."

Mirza Fakhrul said, "We are noticing that there are long lines for buying commodities at fair price from Trading Corporation Bangladesh (TCB). Middle income people are also going to purchase the commodities from the queue. Price of gas is being raised twice to thrice. Power tariff is also being raised. Water tariff is also being hiked. The reason is this government has turned the administration into a heaven of corruption."

