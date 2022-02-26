Govt appointed lobbyist to justify repression on people: Fakhrul

BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir has alleged the government has appointed a lobbyist firm with the public money to justify its repressions, enforced disappearances and killings in the country.

The opposition party leader made the remark at a rally protesting against the price hike of oil, gas, power and water at the National Press Club on Saturday afternoon.

"I have seen in the newspaper that they have (government) appointed a lobbyist to remove sanctions imposed by the United States in exchange of paying USD 20,000 per month. You (government) have delivered many long lectures over the days [over the sanction]. But Why are you appointing lobbyist now, what is the reason behind?" Mirza Fakhrul asked.

The BNP secretary general claimed no positive result will come out by appointing the lobbyist.

Speaking as the chief guest, Mirza Fakhrul criticised the government for the price hike of essentials.