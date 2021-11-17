Govt can permit Khaleda to go abroad if they want: BNP

BNP on Wednesday said the government has the authority to allow seriously ill Khaleda Zia to go abroad for advanced treatment anytime, reports UNB.

"The government can permit such a critically sick leader like Begum Khaleda Zia (to go abroad) anytime. We still call upon the government to allow her to go abroad for better treatment," said BNP senior joint secretary general Ruhul Kabir Rizvi.

Speaking at a doa mahfil, he also turned down law minister Anisul Huq's remark that the BNP chief has to go back to jail for making a fresh application to go abroad.