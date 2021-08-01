Govt deceiving people over vaccination campaign: Fakhrul

BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir on Sunday said the government is trying to deceive the people by giving them wrong information about Covid-19 vaccines, reports UNB.

“The government has said it will make arrangement to provide six million doses every week. But it couldn’t give six million jabs over the last seven months. They’ve also announced to give 10 million vaccines every month without any guarantee of receiving that much jabs. This is nothing but trickery with people," the BNP leader said.