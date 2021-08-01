Govt deceiving people over vaccination campaign: Fakhrul

Fakhrul came up with these allegations at a press conference at BNP chairperson's Gulshan office on Sunday.
He said the health minister has been making ‘ridiculous and hollow’ remarks about vaccinating the country’s 80 per cent of the population without collecting the necessary portion of vaccines.
“The BNP standing committee meeting has urged the government to immediately present a specific roadmap on vaccine collection, storage, and distribution to people without uttering empty words.”
Fakhrul also accused the government of deliberately giving people 'untrue information' about the daily coronavirus cases and fatalities. “They’re misleading people by not giving the real statistics on the number of infections and deaths.”
Meanwhile, at the press briefing, he termed the government’s decision of reopening export-oriented factories amid the restrictions 'suicidal'.