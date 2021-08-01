Politics

Govt deceiving people over vaccination campaign: Fakhrul

Prothom Alo English Desk
Dhaka
BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir on Sunday said the government is trying to deceive the people by giving them wrong information about Covid-19 vaccines, reports UNB.

“The government has said it will make arrangement to provide six million doses every week. But it couldn’t give six million jabs over the last seven months. They’ve also announced to give 10 million vaccines every month without any guarantee of receiving that much jabs. This is nothing but trickery with people," the BNP leader said.

Fakhrul came up with these allegations at a press conference at BNP chairperson's Gulshan office on Sunday.

He said the health minister has been making ‘ridiculous and hollow’ remarks about vaccinating the country’s 80 per cent of the population without collecting the necessary portion of vaccines.

“The BNP standing committee meeting has urged the government to immediately present a specific roadmap on vaccine collection, storage, and distribution to people without uttering empty words.”

Fakhrul also accused the government of deliberately giving people 'untrue information' about the daily coronavirus cases and fatalities. “They’re misleading people by not giving the real statistics on the number of infections and deaths.”

Meanwhile, at the press briefing, he termed the government’s decision of reopening export-oriented factories amid the restrictions 'suicidal'.

