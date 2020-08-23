'Govt emptied public coffer'

The BNP leader alleged that the ruling party leaders, including the grassroots ones, are plundering thousands of millions of taka in the name of 'so-called' development and mega projects and siphoning off the money abroad.

"Newspapers are every day publishing news with the photographs of ruling party leaders who siphoned off money abroad."



Referring to the recent arrest of Bangladesh Chhatra League's Faridpur unit president Nishan Mahmud Shamim on the charge of siphoning off Tk 20 billion, he said that it remains to be seen how much money the national-level ruling party leaders are laundering abroad.



