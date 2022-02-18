Govt filing ‘false’ cases against BNP leaders again: Fakhrul

Jatiyatabadi Tanti Dal arranged the programme at Dhaka Reporters’ Unity (DRU), marking its 42nd founding anniversary.
Fakhrul said it is unprecedented that false cases have been filed against 35 lakh BNP leaders and activists.
He said there is no alternative to waging a strong street movement to get rid of the government’s such repressive activities.
The BNP leader said the only way to overcome the country’s current crisis is to force the government to quit immediately and take steps for holding the next general election under a neutral government. “Let's work towards that goal.”
He regretted that the ruling party leaders and activists are indulging in ‘widespread’ corruption ruining the country’s economy and future. “Whenever you will read the newspapers, you will find the news on corruption.”
Referring to a liked telephonic conversation between Law Minister Anisul Huq and the prime minister's adviser Salman F Rahman about government projects, the BNP leader demanded a fair investigation in this regard.
He said though the relatives of education minister Dipu Moni reportedly plundered Tk 300 crore in the name of land acquisition for Chandpur University of Science and Technology, there is no move in sight to investigate into the allegation.
Citing the report of an international newspaper, Fakhrul said the state minister for power and energy has been doing business in Bangladesh with his own company. “It’s completely illegal."
He said Awami League leaders are buying houses in different countries, including Canada, Singapore and London with their ill-gotten money. “On the one hand, people are in dire situation due to growing price hike in daily necessities, on the other hand, the ruling party leaders are accumulating huge wealth through corruption."
Earlier in the morning, BNP senior joint secretary general Ruhul Kabir Rizvi along with leaders and workers of Tanti Dal paid homage to party founder Ziaur Rahman by placing a wreath at his grave in the city’s Sher-e-Bangla Nagar area, marking the organisation’s founding anniversary.