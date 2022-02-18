Govt filing ‘false’ cases against BNP leaders again: Fakhrul

The government is again filing ‘false’ cases against oppression leaders and activists, BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir has alleged.

The BNP leader said, “They’re trying to file many more cases against us as their time is running out fast. But it won’t ultimately help prevent their fall in the end."

Speaking at a discussion on Friday, the BNP leader also said those who resort to repressive acts, plundering public money can’t stay in power for a long time. “No one could do it in the past in the same way.”