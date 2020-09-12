Govt giving wrong information over coronavirus: BNP

BNP on Saturday alleged the government has been providing wrong information about coronavirus cases and fatalities, reports UNB.



"How many people are dying of coronavirus and what information is being given about it? Many people are dying after getting infected with the virus. As per a report, about 82,000 people have been left out in government data on coronavirus infected patients," said BNP senior joint secretary general Ruhul Kabir Rizvi.



He said, "This means the government is unable to take proper decisions to contain the virus. It also has failed to ensure necessary medicine and other facilities at hospitals for treatment, and work out health safety rules to control the virus. So, people are dying on the streets, on the verandahs of hospitals or in ambulances without any treatment."



