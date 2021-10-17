Govt has video footages of people staged procession in Cumilla: Info minister

Hasan was speaking as the chief guest at the tri-annual conference of Rangunia Upazila unit Chhatra League in evening.

Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) Rangunia upazila unit president Nurul Alam presided over the conference while general secretary Shimul Gupta conducted it.

Hasan, also joint general secretary of ruling Bangladesh Awami League, said that BNP-Jamaat had an evil political aim in giving communal provocations across the country, including in Cumilla.

“BNP-Jamaat wanted to create a chaotic situation in the country by destroying communal harmony. The government of prime minister Sheikh Hasina has strictly resisted such violent activities,” he added.