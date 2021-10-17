Govt has video footages of people staged procession in Cumilla: Info minister

Hasan was speaking as the chief guest at the tri-annual conference of Rangunia Upazila unit Chhatra League in evening.
Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) Rangunia upazila unit president Nurul Alam presided over the conference while general secretary Shimul Gupta conducted it.
Hasan, also joint general secretary of ruling Bangladesh Awami League, said that BNP-Jamaat had an evil political aim in giving communal provocations across the country, including in Cumilla.
“BNP-Jamaat wanted to create a chaotic situation in the country by destroying communal harmony. The government of prime minister Sheikh Hasina has strictly resisted such violent activities,” he added.
Mentioning BNP secretary general Mirza Fakrul’s allegation that the government is trying to create chaos in the country, the minister said that such comments of Mirza Fakhrul has proved BNP’s provocation behind the incident in Cumilla.
The government runs the country, it always wants peace and harmony, he said, adding, “Does Mirza Fakhrul think all the people of the country are fools?”
Hasan said that vested quarters are trying to destroy communal harmony in the country. The government has the video footages of those who staged the procession in Cumilla, he added.
“Insha Allah, we will reveal the video footages of the incidents before the countrymen which party they support, which ideology they believe in,” he said.
The government will protect the peace and harmony of the country in anyway, the minister added.
Hasan said that actions will be taken against all those who were involved in the violence and are still involved in the conspiracies and propaganda using social media.