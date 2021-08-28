Govt kept schools, colleges closed in fear of movement: BNP

He also demanded the government bring the students up to the age of 18 under the Covid vaccine coverage.

About Awami League general secretary Obaidul Quader’s comment that evil forces are taking preparations to create chaos after the reopening of universities, Fakhrul said, “His (Quader’s) remark has exposed that the educational institutions have been kept closed to avoid a movement, not to protect the health of students.”

Referring to a recent report published by UNICEF, he said Bangladesh ranks second in the world in terms of the closure of educational institutions at all levels due to Covid -19. “Over four crores of students from pre-primary to higher-education levels have been affected as a result of prolonged closure.”