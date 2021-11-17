Politics

Fuel price hike

Govt provides Tk 530b as subsidy: PM Hasina

Prothom Alo English Desk
PM Sheikh Hasina
PM Sheikh HasinaFile photo

Prime minister Sheikh Hasina on Wednesday said the government has rationally raised the fuel oil prices amid the price hike in the international market as a large amount of subsidy is provided to this sector, reports UNB.

“We provide Tk 23,000 crore subsidy to only diesel every year. We provide a total of Tk 53,000 crore as subsidy against diesel, electricity and related others. You just tell me how much money should be given as a subsidy,” she said.

The prime minister was speaking at a press conference at her Ganobhaban in the afternoon on the outcome of her recent two-week visit to the United Kingdoms and France.

Some journalists were also connected to the event virtually from the prime minister’s office.

Hasina said fuel prices have gone up in the international market and there will be no more development in the country if the larger amount of the budget is given as a subsidy.

“If we procure diesel at a high rate and provide it at the cheapest rate by giving a larger amount of subsidy, how can we balance it? I’ve to consider the matters which are pragmatic,” she said, asking all to consider it.

