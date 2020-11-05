Govt pushing country towards 'darkness': BNP

BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir on Thursday alleged that the government is pushing the country towards 'darkness by holding people hostage', reports UNB.

"Whose interests are they (govt) now protecting? The prices of essential commodities have skyrocketed. The price of each item has tripled or quadrupled...they've formed a syndicate which is looting all the profits," he said.

Fakhrul came up with the remarks while speaking at a discussion at the National Press Club arranged by Tariqul Islam Smriti Sangsad, marking the second death anniversary of former minister and BNP standing committee member Tariqul Islam.