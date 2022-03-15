Govt statement on per capita income a 'deception': Fakhrul

The BNP leader said people are leading a miserable life as the prices of rice, dal, oil, salt and sugar has increased from 100 per cent to 300 per cent. A silent famine has broken out in the whole country, he added.
Mirza Fakhrul alleged the Awami League leaders and activists own of thousands of crores of taka through corruption.
He said whenever the Awami League goes to power, they indulge in corruption. They build houses in Singapore and Kuala Lumpur, looting money and siphoning it off overseas.
As a result, they now make a mockery of the people and say the income of the people has increased and they are leading happy lives, Mirza Fakhrul said.
He also said the government has snatched away the achievements of Bangladesh.
The government has also snatched away the people's right to live and vote, he said adding they have made all arrangements to make people slaves.
Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir said a neutral government will be needed to hold a neutral election. There will be no election under the Awami League government and there is no alternative to a movement, he said.
Tanti Dal convener Abul Kalam Azad presided over the demonstration rally. BNP leaders and activists also spoke.