Govt statement on per capita income a 'deception': Fakhrul

BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir has said the income of the ruling party men has increased, not of the general people.

The income of a common man is not above Tk 15,000 and the government's statement on per capita income and development is a deception, he added.

Mirza Fakhrul made the remarks at a rally in front of the National Press Club on Tuesday. The Jatiyatabadi Tanti Dal organised the rally to protest against the price hike of essentials.