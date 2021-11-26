Govt to consider whether Khaleda will be resent to jail: Hasan

Information and broadcasting minister Hasan Mahmud today said since the BNP has failed to realise the generosity of prime minister Sheikh Hasina shown towards convicted BNP leader Khaleda Zia, it will be considered whether Khaleda will be sent to jail again or not, reports BSS.

He made the remark while talking to reporters after arriving at Cox's Bazar airport on his one-day tour to the beach town.

Hasan, also the Awami League joint general secretary, said Begum Zia is a convicted one and she did not get bail in court.

"Her (Khaleda's) sentence was not commuted. Despite this, prime minister Sheikh Hasina, with her administrative power, has given her (the BNP leader) the opportunity to stay with her family outside the jail," he said.