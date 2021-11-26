Govt to consider whether Khaleda will be resent to jail: Hasan

The information minister said: "But, in the language (BNP secretary general) Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir spoke on Thursday, it seems to us that they have failed to realise the generosity of the prime minister shown to Begum Zia."
Now the government must think whether the premier will reconsider her order and send Khaleda back to jail, he said.
Terming Khaleda Zia a vindictive one, Hasan said due to her vintictiveness, she celebrated her fake birthday by cutting cake on 15 August and during her reign, a grenade attack was carried out by her son to kill AL president Sheikh Hasina.
He said prime minister Sheikh Hasina went to Khaleda's house to mourn her son's death, but she did not open the door due to vengeance.
"The BNP has failed to understand the sympathy the prime minister has shown to such a vindictive person. So, we have to think whether Begum Zia will be sent to jail again," the AL joint general secretary said.
About the students' movement demanding half-fare on public transport, the minister said he personally is in support of the demand as he enjoyed the opportunity to give half-fare on public transport during his student life.