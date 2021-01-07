Govt to do everything to ensure people’s civic and democratic rights: PM

The prime minister said the COVID-19 pandemic not only affected Bangladesh but also put a huge negative blow on the global economy.

She said the government has been trying its best to keep the wheel of economy rolling through different policy supports and financial stimulus schemes such as Taka 121,000 crore packages, cash incentive to 2.5 crore marginal people and expansion of social safety net etc, she said.

Referring to the achievement of 5.24 per cent GDP growth in the last fiscal during this pandemic, Sheikh Hasina said GDP growth has been projected 7.4 per cent in the current fiscal and several international organisations have predicted Bangladesh’s economic growth in 2020 will be the highest in South Asia.

Besides, IMF’s report said Bangladesh would secure third position among the highest GDP registered countries in 2020 while the country was in number 9 among the 66 emerging economies in 2020 as per the Economist magazine, she added.

Sheikh Hasina said Bangladesh would be the 24th largest economy within 2030 as forecast by the World Economic Forum.

“The country would be a higher middle-income nation by 2031 and higher-income one by 2041, and in this connection, the second Perspective Plan 2021-2041 has been framed under Vision-2041,” she said.

The prime minister said the Eighth Five Year Plan (2021-2025) has been approved last week that aims to cut down poverty rate to 15.6 per cent and extreme poverty rate to 7.4 per cent along with registering 8.51 per cent GDP growth at the end of 2025.

The head of the government also highlighted implementation status of different mega projects such as Padma Bridge (82 per cent) after the installation of the last span, first unit of 1,200-MW Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant (80 per cent) and tunnel under Karnaphuli River (62 per cent).

Requesting the countrymen to remember the measurable scenarios of the power supply system before 2009, Sheikh Hasina said her government has added 19,000 MW power to the national grid during 2009 to 2020 and now the daily generation capacity has stood at 24,421 MW.

Population coverage of electricity has reached 99 per cent from the 47 per cent in 2005-06, while a 1,320-MW power plant at Payra has been installed recently and the work for other power plants with 7,800-MW capacity at Rampal, Payra, Banshkhali, Moheshkhali and Matarbari are going on, she said.

The prime minister said all houses would be illuminated as the government would provide power connection to cent per cent population during the “Mujib Borsha” and the golden jubilee of the country’s independence.

Mentioning that Bangladesh secured third spot, climbing from the fourth place in rice production, she said continuous policy support and stimulation to the agriculture sector has helped to achieve this success.

Turing to the road communication, Sheikh Hasina said the government has developed 63,655-km rural road while upgraded 453km highways into four-lane during 2009 to 2020. “The construction work of 46.73-km elevated expressway in Dhaka from airport to Kutubkhali would be completed by 2020 and upgradation work of 661-km highways is progressing fast,” she said.

Besides, the prime minister said, the government has set up 451-km new rail line, while renovated 1,181km rail track and constructed 428 rail bridges during 2009 to 2020 along with laying the foundation stone of 4.8-km Rail Bridge on the Jamuna River few days back.

She went on saying the government has procured a total of 1,040 locomotives, passenger carriages and goods-laden wagons along with introduction of 137 new trains to Bangladesh Railway.

Sheikh Hasina said 12 brand new Boeing aircraft including Dreamliners have been inducted into the fleet of Biman Bangladesh Airlines while a Dash-8-400 aircraft has been added to it last month and another two Dash-8-400 aircraft are on the way.