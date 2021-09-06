Govt to remove Zia Museum in Chattogram: State minister

Terming Zia as a Pakistani agent, the state minister said, “The museum will be transformed into a circuit house again as no establishment run by public money could be named after Zia.”
He said the Chattogram circuit house bears the history and tradition of the liberation war.
Many Bangalees had been martyred at the torture cell operated by the occupation forces at the Chattogram circuit house, Murad added.
MA Hannan had read out proclamation of independence first on behalf of Bangabandhu, the state minister said.
“Why would the microphone of that proclamation be kept at Zia Museum? It will be kept at Kalurghat Transmission Centre," he pointed out.
Chaired by Chattogram Press Club president Ali Abbas, the meeting also was attended, among others, by senior vice president Salauddin Mohammad Reza, Chattogram Union of Journalists (CUJ) president Mohammad Ali, Chattogram Press Club former president Kalim Sarwar, former general secretary Muhsin Chowdhury and BFUJ's former vice president Shahid Ul Alam.
Chattogram Press Club general secretary Farid Chowdhury moderated the function.