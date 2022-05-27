Govt unleashes BCL to attack JCD on DU campus: BNP

BNP’s Dhaka north and south city units arranged the rally in front of the National Press Club in protest against the attacks on JCD on Dhaka University campus.
Mosharraf, a BNP standing committee member, also warned the BCL leaders and activists that they will have to face the same fate as the attackers of Biswajit and Abrar Fahad for attacking the JCD leaders and activists.
He said the JCD has launched a street movement for the restoration of democracy through their protests programmes at DU.
"We would like to say that the leaders and workers of Chhatra Dal are the children of the people of this country. Their parents are also getting ready to resist you. All those are involved with BNP and its all associate bodies are brothers or guardians of Chhatra Dal. So, no one of these guardians will remain sit idle,” he said.
The BNP leader said all the democratic forces and patriots will get united to make the ongoing movement a success.
He urged the government to quit power immediately by dissolving parliament and handing over power to a non-party neutral government to avoid the consequences of the ruling party leaders of Sri Lanka.
Once a neutral government takes power, Mosharraf said it will take steps for creating a proper atmosphere in the country for holding a credible election.
"EVMs won’t be allowed in the election to be held under a neutral government. The country’s people will elect their representatives by giving votes in their own hands (through ballot paper),” the BNP leader said.