Govt unleashes BCL to attack JCD on DU campus: BNP

Accusing the government of unleashing Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) against Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal (JCD), BNP senior leader Khandaker Mosharraf Hossain on Friday warned that the consequences of the attacks will not be good.

"Those who (AL leaders) are letting loose their student leaders and workers (BCL) and providing them with arms, sticks, and support to attack Chhatra Dal on Dhaka University campus should think of their consequences, " he said.

Speaking at a rally, the BNP leader said the Awami League government has been indulging in terrorist activities as it has become isolated internationally. “They have no support internationally and the people of the country have rejected them. They have now no choice as their ways all around are blocked. ”

He said no party can stay in power for a long time by resorting to hooliganism and terrorism when it loses public support and the earth beneath its feet.