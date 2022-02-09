Govt using foreign missions to conduct Awami League propaganda: BNP

BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir on Wednesday accused the government of using Bangladesh embassies and high commissions abroad for conducting Awami League’s (AL) propaganda, reports UNB.

“It’s the responsibility of all embassies and missions under the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to protect the interests of Bangladesh in different countries of the world. The state bears all the expenses of those missions with taxpayers’ money,” he said.

Speaking at a press conference at the BNP chairperson’s Gulshan office in Dhaka, Fakhrul said these missions are being used against the interest of people in a shameless and unprofessional way. “These organisations are being used to spread lies and deceive people.”