Govt using foreign missions to conduct Awami League propaganda: BNP

He alleged that Bangladesh mission in Washington distorted the statements of US Congressman and Chair of the House Committee on Foreign Affairs Gregory W Meeks who talked about the sanctions issue at a fundraising event in New York’s Queens area.
"By distorting his (Meeks’) statement and creating a smokescreen in the local and foreign media, the Washington mission has not only deceived the conscious people, but also has utterly humiliated Bangladesh to the United States," the BNP leader said.
He said Congressman Meeks himself has already rejected the press release of the Bangladesh Embassy and presented his statement in the international media, on his own website and on the website of the US the House Committee on Foreign Affairs.
In the statement posted on the website of the US the House Committee on Foreign Affairs, Fakhrul said Meeks clearly backed the US sanctions on RAB and some of its current and former officials. “Meeks said he strongly supports the Biden administration's decision on the issue of human rights violation. He also said he’ll work to help Bangladesh address the human rights and democratic challenges, including ensuring that the next election is held in a free and fair manner.”
Besides, Fakhrul said a press release was issued by Bangladesh’s embassy in Brussels on the basis of a private press conference where the statements have been presented like that of an active worker of Awami League.
He said the press release was published in various media. “This is the proof of turning the embassy into a propaganda institution of the Awami League instead of the state.
The BNP leader said these activities of the two embassies are the latest proof of the government’s ‘evil’ efforts to destroy the state institutions.
Politicising foreign ministry
Fakhrul alleged that the Foreign Ministry’s officials in different cities inhabited by Bangladeshi expatriates, including the Middle East, are behaving like the ruling party workers by regularly attending Awami League’s functions. "It has tarnished the image of the foreign ministry. Though the professional officers and employees have become angry over the matter, they’re being forced to remain silent.”
He said though the Bangladesh embassy in Washington has already withdrawn the press release containing distorted comments of US Congressman Meeks, the foreign ministry still did not remove it from its website.
“This is a digital document and shameless proof of how the foreign ministry has been politicised. These incidents are also exposing how the fascist government has turned entire state machinery into its weapons to hang onto power,” Fakhrul said.
He urged the government to take steps for holding a credible election under a non-party neutral admiration to ensure people’s voting rights, shunning all evil efforts against the country and its people.