BNP seeks to change government through taking control of streets

The government has been destroying hopes and aspirations of the people in a planned way, alleged the leaders of Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) on Thursday. They also said they must take to the streets to save the country. A people’s government will be established by ousting the incumbent government through fights on streets, they added.

The leaders of de facto opposition BNP were speaking at a rally at its Naya Paltan central office in the capital city in afternoon. The rally was organised protesting record hiking of fuel price, ongoing load shedding, and exorbitant price hike of daily essentials and killing two leaders of the party’s student front, Jatitabadi Chhatra Dal, and volunteer front, Jatiyatabadi Swechchhasebok Dal, in Bhola.