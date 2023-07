Three associated bodies of Awami League – Juba League, Swechhasebak League and Chhatra League, have deferred their rally, scheduled for 27 July, by a day to Friday, 28 July.

The rally will be held on a ground in the capital’s Sher-E-Bangla Nagar at 3:00pm on Friday.

The announcement came 15 minutes after BNP declared it has deferred its grand rally by a day to Friday around 9:00pm on Wednesday.

*More to follow…