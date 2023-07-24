Conflict over election system sparks further uncertainty in politics

The election commission has said that the election will be held at the end of December this year or the beginning of January next year. If the election is to be held then, then the schedule must be announced in November. And so BNP wants the final outcome of its movement within a short time.

In the meantime, Awami League wants to tackle the opposition’s movement and turn the people towards the election. Both sides are headed towards confrontation on the streets.

BNP and the parties with it in the movement have called for a grand rally on 27 July at Naya Paltan in Dhaka. They have taken up this grand rally just four days after the youth rally on Saturday in Dhaka. They are talking about taking the anti-government movement towards its final stages through this programme. BNP leaders say that the government may use the law enforcement to obstruct people from gathering for the grand rally. There may be complications created in getting permission for the grand rally. Taking all these matters into consideration, they want to overcome all obstacles and go ahead with the grand rally.

Speaking to Prothom Alo, BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir said that the party’s leaders and activists all over the country are prepared to go for the final stages of the movement to topple the government.