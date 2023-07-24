Conflict over election system sparks further uncertainty in politics

The opposing and inflexible stands of Awami League and BNP over the election system is deepening the political crisis in the country further. BNP is adamant in its one-point demand for the government’s resignation and an election time non-party government to be reconstituted. They are talking about reaching a final settlement on the streets.
Meanwhile, Awami League is unwilling to relent on the question of election, insisting it must be held in accordance to the constitution. The party’s objective is to hold the election under Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s rule.
At a juncture when both the parties are proceeding towards achieving their respective goals, there hardly seems any likelihood of discussions or dialogue. The uncertainty simply increases. Such observations are being made by leaders of both parties.
The election commission has said that the election will be held at the end of December this year or the beginning of January next year. If the election is to be held then, then the schedule must be announced in November. And so BNP wants the final outcome of its movement within a short time.
In the meantime, Awami League wants to tackle the opposition’s movement and turn the people towards the election. Both sides are headed towards confrontation on the streets.
BNP and the parties with it in the movement have called for a grand rally on 27 July at Naya Paltan in Dhaka. They have taken up this grand rally just four days after the youth rally on Saturday in Dhaka. They are talking about taking the anti-government movement towards its final stages through this programme. BNP leaders say that the government may use the law enforcement to obstruct people from gathering for the grand rally. There may be complications created in getting permission for the grand rally. Taking all these matters into consideration, they want to overcome all obstacles and go ahead with the grand rally.
Speaking to Prothom Alo, BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir said that the party’s leaders and activists all over the country are prepared to go for the final stages of the movement to topple the government.
Awami League had also taken the stand against allowing the opposition party to unilaterally carry out its political programmes on the streets. From the very outset it has been coming up with a counter programme for every political programme of the simultaneous movement of the opposition.
BNP’s one point has infuriated the ruling party further. Awami League leaders have already indicated that this time too them will have a counter programme in response to BNP’s grand rally. They say, after the grand rally, the opposition many come up with more programmes to create unrest. They are also prepared to deal with any situation that may arise.
Awami League will organise an extended meeting of its working council on 6 August in Dhaka. Upazila and thana level leaders will be summoned to this meeting. The party leaders say that through this meeting they will take to the streets for the election to be held in accordance to the constitution, under Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.
Speaking to Prothom Alo, Awami League presidium member and agriculture minister Abdur Razzaque said, “We will both tackle the movement and prepare for the election.”
‘The situation may heat up’
BNP is talking about sieges, marches and large rallies to take the movement peacefully to its culmination. But they are also thinking about how far it will be possible to keep control of the streets. They also fear that the situation may heat up if the ruling quarters obstruct their grand rally.
After the 27 July grand march, BNP is discussing about programmes like a two-day sit-in or march at the end of the month. BNP will take up programmes to involve the people to ensure the continuity of the movement in the month of mourning, August.
If Awami League gives in to BNP’s one-point demand, a perception may be created that they have been defeated. That is why Awami League will not relent on this score
The party is mulling over a sit-in at the election commission, the secretariat and the prime minister’s office in September. The next programmes depend largely on the situation that ensures after the grand rally.
BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir told Prothom Alo that they will try to avoid programmes like hartal (strike) and blockades where there is scope for violence. He said that the government’s obdurate stand is leading to confrontation.
Awami League leaders, on the other hand, say that by taking to the streets with its one-point demand, BNP has shut the door on dialogue. No matter what pressure there is from inside the country or out, there can be no dialogue about the resignation of the government. Awami League presidium member and agriculture minister Abdur Razzaque told Prothom Alo, there can be discussions on how the election can be free and fair under the government of Sheikh Hasina, in keeping with the constitution. Outside of that, there can be no talks or compromise on the one-point demand.
‘Little likelihood of talks’
Election analyst feel that if Awami League gives in to BNP’s one-point demand, a perception may be created that they have been defeated. That is why Awami League will not relent on this score. By raising the one-point demand, a plan has been hatched to minus Sheikh Hasina from the scene. This is an assumption among certain Awami League leaders. In that backdrop, they are not willing to enter talks with BNP.
A different sort of situation has arisen over the elections this time. In order to ensure that the election is free and fair, the US came up with a new visa policy this May. The western country’s diplomats are also quite active about Bangladesh’s election.
BNP feels that pressure on the government will increase in the days to come. Added to that, if the pressure can be stepped up further from within the government, the movement may go towards a certain conclusion.
It is the responsibility of the government to create an environment conducive to talks. But I do not see any such initiativeMirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, secretary general, BNP
BNP, almost 17 years out of power now, is unwilling to let Awami League take control of the election scene unilaterally. Many leaders feel that if remains out of the election this time, BNP’s very existence will be at risk. And Awami League, having been in power for three consecutive terms, look at things differently. They feel that by raising questions on the election system, an attempt is being made to create a crisis. So both parties are trying to tackle the situation remaining inflexible in their respective stances.
Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir told Prothom Alo that they want to achieve their one-point demand by creating a mass uprising in the streets. When asked if there was scope for dialogue in the present circumstances, he said, “It is the responsibility of the government to create an environment conducive to talks. But I do not see any such initiative.”
Awami League and its 14 party alliance do not want to see the opposition’s movement or the activity by foreign quarters as any form of pressure. Leaders of this alliance maintain that the government will take a hardline about holding the election in time. President of the 14 –party ally Workers Party, Rashed Khan Menon, told Prothom Alo, they are not seeing any possibility of talks or understanding at the moment. He feels that politics may be headed towards uncertainty.