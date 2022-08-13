Foreign minister has no right to make a 'mockery' with people: Fakhrul

Fakhrul said the foreign minister has made such somewhat ridiculous remarks in the past. “But he has no right to make such a mockery."
“I am sorry to speak on a personal level. Lately, what has emerged in his (Momen’s) appearance is that he has become puffed up. What has happened to most of the ministers--let me say in our local language that--their fat has increased, because of widespread plundering,” he observed.
The BNP leader said the ministers are ridiculing people only for justifying their plundering. “They have started joking with people about this (power) crisis.”
BNP standing committee member Iqbal Hasan Mahmud Tuku and chairperson’s advisory council member Ismail Zabihullah were present at the press conference.
Earlier on Friday, foreign minister AK Abdul Momen reportedly told journalists in Sylhet that people in Bangladesh are happier than those in many other countries as if they are living in heaven amid the global recession.