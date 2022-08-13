Foreign minister has no right to make a 'mockery' with people: Fakhrul

Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) has castigated foreign minister AK Abdul Momen for his comment that the people of Bangladesh are living in heaven compared to other countries, reports UNB.

“At a time, when the people of the country are suffering every moment and finding it difficult to survive amid miseries, then the foreign minister said we’re living in heaven. It’s ridiculous,” said BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir

Speaking at a press conference, he also said it is unjustified for AK Momen to ridicule people at a time of their anguish.