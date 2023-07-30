EC to announce election schedule in October: CEC

Asked when the elections could be held the CEC said “not before the last week of December”.

“The election will be held in the last week of December (2023) or first week of January (2024),” Awal said.

The CEC further said he earlier had commented to a newspaper that the schedule might be announced in September keeping in mind the constitutional obligation to declare it within 90 days ahead of the polls.

Later, he said, the commission observed that it was not possible ahead of October.