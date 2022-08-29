Time will be needed for an environment of tolerance: Harun-or Rashid

The matter is not under full control. In the local government election, it has been noticed the party is nominating someone, yet another is contesting as a rebel candidate. Nothing can be done about this. However, in politics, there is necessity of coexistence and tolerance. This will take time.
Awami League is in power for straight three terms. Prime minister Sheikh Hasina thinks a strong institutional structure is needed to make democracy sustainable. This perception has to exist among the opposition parties. For this, BNP has to bring changes in its political ethics and ideology.
BNP did not respond to the call of the election commission to join the dialogue. That was a wrong decision. They should have placed their statements before the EC. It is not possible for the election commission alone to hold a fair election if there is no balance in the political arena.
BNP made many mistakes in the past. Jamaat, which committed war crimes, is not supposed to be in politics. BNP has provided shelter to them. BNP cannot avoid the liabilities of the grenade attacks in 2004 and arson and violence before and after 2015. The matters have not certainly disappeared from the minds of the people.
BNP has to face the people. It is not like that they will always be in the opposition. When the people will realise that the party have corrected their mistakes, the people will take them to power. They should be given the opportunity to make corrections and go to the people. Their peaceful activities should not be obstructed.