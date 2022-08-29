Time will be needed for an environment of tolerance: Harun-or Rashid

It does not seem that the next parliamentary election will be held like the ones that were held in 2014 or 2018. It is expected and necessary that the next election will be participatory one. Prime minister Sheikh Hasina has recently said the opposition parties will be able to organise peaceful political activities without obstacles. It seems the prime minister has said this from her heart.

With such an opportunity, BNP has to refrain from negative politics. We hope BNP will abandon the tendency of boycotting the election, taking up violence and colluding with the war criminals. We hope they will play a role as an effective opposition party in the days to come. This is possible only through constructive politics.

Meanwhile, BNP has organised peaceful rallies in Dhaka. The government did not oppose these. But some clashes occurred outside Dhaka. I think various dynamics work in the village politics. Instructions from the centre are not entirely followed in the grassroots level.