No point in offering us tea, just resign: Mirza Fakhrul

Bangladesh Nationalist Party secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir has reacted to prime minister Sheikh Hasina's statement that they would not obstruct BNP's plan to stage a gherao (siege) of the prime minister's office and instead would treat them to tea.

In response to the prime minister's comment, Mirza Fakhrul said, "There is no use in making such frivolous remarks or offering us tea. We have one thing to say, just resign."

The BNP leader was speaking Sunday afternoon at a discussion on 'Power and energy sector in darkness: Paying for corruption and looting" held at the National Press Club.

The discussion had been organised by the pro-BNP engineer's organisation, Association of Engineers Bangladesh (AEB).

The prime minister, at a joint meeting of Awami League on Saturday, said if BNP staged a siege of the prime minister's office, they would not be obstructed. She said, "We have stopped the obstructions at Bangla Motor. Let them come as far as they can walk. I have no objection. I will sit with them and treat them to tea. I will listen if they want to talk."